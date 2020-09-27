A week ago we posted a video by Lisa from MobileTechReview who reviewed the Surface Duo against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the device came off surprisingly well.

Today we have another, by Erica Griffin, who also compared the two devices, and like Lisa, took some time to get to know the handset before posting her opinion.

Like MobileTechReview, she found the handset has areas of strength where it was clearly better than the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, in particular in terms of pen support, a more flexible hinge and much more intuitive, usable and useful multi-tasking support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 excelled in media consumption, due to the expansive, uninterrupted, 8-inch flexible screen, and of course, lacked a “potato” camera like the Surface Duo, but when it came to productivity the Surface Duo seemed well ahead.

See the review below:

You can now order the new Surface Duo from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.