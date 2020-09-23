Despite both being folding phones, most would not place the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Surface Duo in the same category, due to the earlier being an all singing and dancing product while the Surface Duo seems intentionally minimalist.

That did not stop Lisa Gade from MobileTechReview comparing the devices side-by-side, and the Surface Duo did better than expected.

There is no doubt that the Surface Duo is a first-generation product but it seems to fulfil its remit as a productivity machine pretty well, and many sins are forgiven by its $600 cheaper price.

In addition, the much more expansive screen panes actually offer a better media and multi-tasking app usage experience in a number of different configurations.

Lastly, the Surface Duo offers an actual pen-based note-taking experience, something the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 simply can’t, due to its soft folding screen.

This does not make the Surface Duo the best device for most users, but if the reason you wanted a folding phone was better multi-tasking and note-taking experience the Surface Duo is clearly ahead, at a price which means it is in reach of many more people.

See Lisa’s review below:

What do our readers think of the comparison? Let us know below.