Another day, another Xbox controller skin; this time it's Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition

Microsoft has unveiled a new addition to its Xbox Wireless Controller lineup: the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition. This controller features a smoky swirl design in dark and light green, with a unique pattern on each controller.

The Nocturnal Vapor controller combines dark and light green hues in a swirling pattern across the top case and textured side grips. The design is further accentuated by contrasting colors on the surrounding parts. The back features rubberized diamond-pattern grips for a secure and comfortable hold.

The Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition retains the same functionality as standard Xbox Wireless Controllers. It offers up to 40 hours of battery life (which may vary depending on usage) (btw, do Xbox controller batteries keep dying? Microsoft is working on a new system to stop that) and connects wirelessly to various devices via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology:

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles

Windows 10/11 PCs

iOS and Android devices.

The controller also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting compatible headsets, a share button for capturing and sharing gameplay clips, and compatibility with the Xbox Accessories app for button remapping and creating custom profiles.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition is available for preorder today in select Xbox markets worldwide for USD 69.99 ERP.

Here are the controllers of the previous Vapor series.