Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s next free major update will be its last, but it’s also getting a paid expansion too.

Launching on November 5th, the free update will contain Brewster and his Roost cafe, mysterious islands to explore, quality of life tweaks, and plenty of new activities for you to do around your island.

While this next major update is the last free one, that doesn’t mean the game isn’t getting any more content, as Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also going to get a paid expansion called Happy Home Paradise.

The Happy Home Paradise expansion, which also launches on the 5th of November, adds a new island hub resort that tasks you with clients dream vacation homes. To do this, you’ll have an expanded suite of decoration options that’’ become even more expansive as you progress throughout the DLC.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise expansion will be available for £22.49/€24.99 individually or as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership which costs £34.99/49.99.