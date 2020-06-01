Google recently delayed the Android 11 beta launch date, but the company is actively working on Android 11 to make it the best Android update ever. One of the features that Google is planning on introducing in its upcoming version of Android is a revamped power menu.

The revamped power menu will feature emergency mode, power controls, and quick controls to smart home devices, meaning it’ll allow you to quickly control your light, thermostat, and other smart home devices. Also, the new power menu will also feature a wallet section, which will provide you quick access to Google Pay — the feature is currently available for Pixel users, but now, with Google making it available for Android 11, other Android manufacturers will also be able to take advantage of this.

As you can see in the above image, the quick control for smart home devices can be located at the bottom of the UI, while the wallet section is just above the Quick Controls section. And lastly, right at the top, you can see the Emergency, Lockdown, and Power buttons.

What do our readers think about this new power button on Android 11? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: XDA-Developers; via: Neowin