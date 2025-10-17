Amp Up Your Sound: Best Guitar Amp Software For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the perfect guitar tone can be a lifelong pursuit. Thankfully, you don’t need a room full of expensive amplifiers to achieve sonic bliss. Guitar amp software for PC offers a powerful and versatile solution, allowing you to emulate a vast array of amps, cabinets, and effects right on your computer.

This software is not just for beginners; seasoned professionals also use it for recording, practicing, and even live performances. With the right amp sim, you can unlock a universe of tones and sculpt your sound to perfection.

What is the Best Guitar Amp Software for PC?

Here are some of the best guitar amp software options available for PC, each offering unique features and sonic characteristics:

AmpliTube 5

AmpliTube 5 is a comprehensive amp and effects modeling suite from IK Multimedia. It boasts an impressive collection of officially licensed amp models, ranging from vintage classics to modern high-gain monsters. The software’s dynamic convolution technology captures the nuances of each amp, resulting in a realistic and responsive playing experience. Beyond amps, AmpliTube 5 offers a wide range of effects pedals, cabinets, microphones, and even a looper. It’s a complete virtual guitar rig for any style of music.

AmpliTube 5 is a great choice for guitarists who want a wide range of amp and effects models, as well as a realistic playing experience. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive features make it a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced players. It also features a robust preset system, allowing you to quickly dial in your favorite tones.

Key Features:

Over 400 gear models

Officially licensed amp models from renowned brands

Dynamic convolution technology for realistic sound

Built-in looper

Customizable signal chain

Pricing: Varies depending on the version, from free to $299.99.

Bias FX 2

Bias FX 2, developed by Positive Grid, is another top contender in the amp simulation world. This software is known for its highly customizable amp models and its ability to match the tone of real-world amplifiers. Bias FX 2 uses a combination of amp modeling and impulse response technology to recreate the sound of classic and modern amps with incredible accuracy. The software also includes a vast library of effects pedals, studio processors, and even a virtual guitar.

Bias FX 2 is a perfect fit for guitarists who want to create their own unique amp models and experiment with different sonic textures. The software’s intuitive interface and powerful features make it a great tool for both beginners and experienced players. Its tone matching capabilities allow you to capture the sound of your favorite amps and use them in your recordings.

Key Features:

Realistic amp modeling

Tone matching technology

Extensive library of effects pedals

Virtual guitar

Cloud-based preset sharing

Pricing: Varies depending on the version, from $99 to $299.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro

Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig 6 Pro is a versatile and powerful amp and effects modeling suite. This software features a modular design, allowing you to create custom signal chains with a wide range of amps, cabinets, effects pedals, and studio processors. Guitar Rig 6 Pro is known for its high-quality sound and its ability to emulate a wide range of guitar tones. The software also includes a built-in looper and a collection of creative effects.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro is a great choice for guitarists who want a versatile and customizable amp and effects modeling suite. Its modular design allows you to create custom signal chains and experiment with different sonic textures. The software’s high-quality sound and comprehensive features make it a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced players.

Key Features:

Modular design

Extensive library of amps, cabinets, and effects

Built-in looper

Creative effects

Customizable signal chain

Pricing: $199.

TH-U Full

TH-U Full by Overloud is a premium amp simulation software known for its hyper-realistic amp models and extensive library of gear. It boasts a massive collection of officially licensed amps, cabinets, and effects, meticulously recreated to capture the nuances of the originals. TH-U Full goes beyond simple amp modeling, offering a dynamic convolution technology that emulates the complex interactions between the amp, speaker, and microphone.

TH-U Full is ideal for guitarists seeking the most authentic and detailed amp simulations possible. Its vast library of gear and advanced modeling technology make it a powerful tool for recreating classic tones and crafting new sonic landscapes. The software also includes a built-in rig player, allowing you to load and play pre-made rigs created by professional guitarists.

Key Features:

Hyper-realistic amp models

Extensive library of officially licensed gear

Dynamic convolution technology

Built-in rig player

Advanced customization options

Pricing: $299.

Waves PRS SuperModels

Waves PRS SuperModels is a collaboration between Waves and Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Guitars. This software features three meticulously modeled PRS amplifiers: the Archon, the Dallas, and the Blue Sierra/V9. Each amp offers a unique sonic character, ranging from high-gain aggression to smooth, vintage tones. Waves PRS SuperModels is known for its accurate amp models and its ability to capture the essence of PRS amplifiers.

Waves PRS SuperModels is a great choice for guitarists who love the sound of PRS amplifiers. The software’s accurate amp models and intuitive interface make it a great tool for both beginners and experienced players. Its collection of three distinct PRS amps provides a wide range of tonal options.

Key Features:

Accurate models of PRS amplifiers

Three distinct amp models

Intuitive interface

High-quality sound

Easy to use

Pricing: $149.

Feature Comparison

Feature AmpliTube 5 Bias FX 2 Guitar Rig 6 Pro TH-U Full Waves PRS SuperModels Amp Models 400+ Extensive Extensive Extensive 3 Tone Matching No Yes No No No Effects Extensive Extensive Extensive Extensive Limited Customization High High High High Medium Price Varies Varies $199 $299 $149

Tips

Experiment with different amp models: Don’t be afraid to try out different amp models to find the ones that best suit your playing style and musical genre.

Don’t be afraid to try out different amp models to find the ones that best suit your playing style and musical genre. Use headphones: Using headphones will allow you to hear the nuances of the amp models more clearly and avoid disturbing others.

Using headphones will allow you to hear the nuances of the amp models more clearly and avoid disturbing others. Adjust the input gain: Adjusting the input gain can significantly affect the sound of the amp model. Experiment with different settings to find the sweet spot.

Adjusting the input gain can significantly affect the sound of the amp model. Experiment with different settings to find the sweet spot. Explore the effects pedals: Most amp software comes with a wide range of effects pedals. Experiment with different combinations to create unique and interesting sounds.

Most amp software comes with a wide range of effects pedals. Experiment with different combinations to create unique and interesting sounds. Use presets as a starting point: Many amp software programs come with a collection of presets. Use these as a starting point and then tweak them to your liking.

Finding Your Perfect Tone

Ultimately, the best guitar amp software for PC depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider your budget, the types of music you play, and the features that are most important to you. Experiment with different options and find the software that helps you achieve your sonic vision.

FAQ

Can I use guitar amp software for live performances?

Yes, many guitarists use amp software for live performances, often in conjunction with a laptop and a MIDI foot controller.

Do I need a special audio interface to use guitar amp software?

While you can use your computer’s built-in audio interface, a dedicated audio interface with low latency is highly recommended for optimal performance.

What is latency, and why is it important?

Latency is the delay between when you play a note and when you hear it. Low latency is crucial for a responsive and enjoyable playing experience.

Can I use guitar amp software with my existing guitar pedals?

Yes, you can often integrate your

Related reading