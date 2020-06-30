AMD announces support for Windows 10’s Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling feature

Early this year, Microsoft announced DirectX 12 Ultimate, the culmination of the best graphics technology from Microsoft. DirectX 12 Ultimate features are now available in the latest Windows 10 version 2004 (20H1) release. In addition, the Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020) Update also comes with a feature called Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. This feature can improve performance and reduce latency by allowing the video card to directly manage its own memory. Today, AMD announced the release of new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with support for Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature.

By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Recently, NVIDIA released a similar updated driver to support the new GPU scheduling feature.

Source: AMD