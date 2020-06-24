NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready driver now supports DirectX 12 Ultimate features

NVIDIA today announced the release of new GeForce Game Ready driver that supports DirectX 12 Ultimate. Early this year, Microsoft announced DirectX 12 Ultimate, the culmination of the best graphics technology from Microsoft. DirectX 12 Ultimate comes with all the next generation graphics hardware features, including DirectX Raytracing, Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shaders and Sampler Feedback. The DX 12 Ultimate features are now available in the latest Windows 10, version 2004 (20H1) release.

In addition to DX 12 Ultimate, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update also comes with a feature called Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. This can improve performance and reduce latency by allowing the video card to directly manage its own memory.

To download and install this new 451.48 WHQL driver, go to the GeForce Experience app and click the “Drivers” tab.

Source: NVIDIA