AMD next gen APU will be packed with AI capabilities

Plans for upcoming AMD next gen APU have been leaked, and the tech maker is in for some exciting news. It’ll be packed with AI features and capabilities here and there, just like Intel’s Meteor Lake, and it’s something you don’t want to miss.

From the look of it, it appears that there will soon be a new APU in town that rivals the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X APU, which has a maximum boost clock of 5.7GHz and 16 CPU cores.

Now, according to a new leak from the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), the tech maker will release a range of APUs in 2024, including the top-end Dragon Range APUs with 16 Zen 4 CPU cores and X3D tech.

Take a look at the leak below:

We’ll also see the Strix Point APUs with 12 Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 AI cores.

For the 2025 release window, AMD will include the Fire Range APU with 16 Zen 5 cores and X3D tech, and the Strix Halo APU with 16 Zen 5 cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, and 45-50 TOPS of AI performance in its plan.

In case you missed it, the latter was originally expected to launch in 2024 but has now been pushed back to 2025.