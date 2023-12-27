Now pay extra for an ad-free Amazon Prime experience; otherwise, make peace with ads

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Remember when platforms like Netflix and Prime first emerged and advertised as ad-free experiences? Exciting times, right? Well, not anymore.

In a notable shift, Prime Video will begin displaying “limited advertisements” before, during, and after select movies and TV shows starting January 29, 2024. This news follows similar advertising introductions by other streaming services in recent years.

Amazon, the owner of Prime Video, announced the change in an email to subscribers, citing the rising cost of producing high-quality content as the primary reason. They aim to balance continued investment in original programming with maintaining stable subscription fees through advertising revenue.

While details about the frequency and duration of these “limited ads” remain under wraps, Amazon assures viewers that they will be significantly fewer than what we’re used to on traditional television or even other streaming platforms. Additionally, an ad-free option will be available for an extra $2.99 monthly for those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience.

So, grab your snacks, settle in, and prepare for a slightly different Prime Video experience on January 29. Will you be hitting fast-forward on the ads, or will you embrace the interruption as a chance to restock your popcorn bowl? I am all in for the former one.