Amazon Game Studios’ big-budget New World MMO has been delayed from its closely approaching May release date all the way until August.

The shifting release date for Amazon’s New World MMO is yet another shimmying away due to complications in the move to remote working, much like the upcoming DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The delay was announced via a video on the official New World YouTube account where game director Scot Lane revealed the game’s pushed back release.

“Like most of you, things have changed pretty dramatically for us in the way we work and live these past few months,” Lane revealed. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions our entire team has been transitioned to working from home.”

“We’re still working hard and we’re making progress, but because game development is so collaborative and highly technical, the remote work situation has exposed some problems we’re still trying to work through.

“As a result, we’ve had to make the difficult decision of pushing New World’s launch date to August 25, 2020.”

While the New World MMO has been delayed, Amazon Game Studios’ other 2020 video game, Crucible, is still slated to release in May. Looks like Amazon’s two video games will be competing against each other.