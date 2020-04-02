While the still unannounced Amazon Game Streaming is one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets at the moment, the Bezos-owned company is currently investing hundreds of millions of dollars into becoming the latest AAA video game developer and publisher.

In an article by the New York Times, it was revealed that the gigantic company is dumping capital into getting its name associated with video games, a hard feat when the company’s name is more attributed to game cancellations and mass layoffs under the hype of major gaming events .

As it stands, Amazon Game Studios is still an aspect of Amazon that founder Jeff Bezos still wishes to succeed. With the company’s first AAA-budgeted title, the sci-fi shooter Crucible, to release in May, we may finally see what Amazon’s hype is all about. Let’s hope it’s not another The Grand Tour.

Amazon Gaming has one goal in particular: use the medium of gaming to attract millions of potential customers over to Amazon’s bustling ecosystem of Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Kindle, Audible, Comixology and more.

“The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games,” said Amazon VP for game services and studios Mike Frazzini. “We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we’re bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games.”

“It was very clear to everyone that people, customers, love video games,” he continued. “It was so obviously important to customers that we need to be doing something.”

Amazon is also aiming to release its long in-development New World MMO next month, around about the same time as Crucible.