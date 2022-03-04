Amazon recently announced in a blog post that its cloud gaming service, Luna, is officially available in the US. The service, which offers gamers a more convenient way of playing games, is accessible on various platforms, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, Android phones, and iPads. With this official launch, Amazon Luna also comes with an upgraded library full of new features, games, and gaming channels for subscribers to enjoy.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Luna subscribers can effortlessly stream immersive and high-quality video games without needing to undergo lengthy updates, downloads, and even pricey hardware. Not only that, but subscribers can also choose from an extensive list of gaming channels to cater to their gaming needs.

Amazon’s Prime Gaming Channel on Luna currently has a special offer for Prime members to access a selection of rotating free games. The gaming service has various games available in different genres, so subscribers of all kinds will find a title they enjoy on Amazon Luna.

Amazon Luna Channels

Prime Gaming Channel: As mentioned, members of Amazon Prime test out a rotating selection of free games on Luna via this channel. For March 2022, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. Also, Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available from March 8 through 14, 2022.

Retro Channel: Beloved classic and retro games are available on this channel. You'll find titles from renowned publishers like Capcom and SNK, including childhood favorites such as Street Fighter II' – Hyper Fighting –, Metal Slug 3, and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

Jackbox Games Channel: This channel is new on Amazon Luna, like the two other channels above. It's notably the only place where you can access and play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games under only one subscription. Fans of Jackbox Games will find enjoyable titles such as Quiplash, YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party.

Luna+ Channel: The Luna+ Channel contains over 100 games, which means every type of gamer should be able to find something right up their alley. This channel includes fan-favorite titles like Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Control, SMITE, DIRT 5, and Sonic Mania Plus.

Family Channel: As its name suggests, the Family Channel contains an extensive library of over 35 family-friendly titles that you can enjoy with the entire family. Titles in the channel include SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Garfield Kart – Furious Racing, SkateBIRD, Space Otter Charlie, and Overcooked!.

Ubisoft+ Channel: Finally, this channel gives you unlimited access to over 35 popular new titles by Ubisoft. Ubisoft fans will have a blast here, as it includes games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and many others.

Share Your Gaming Experience

Luna Couch: With Luna Couch, you can play local coop and multiplayer games with your friends without needing to be in the same room. The best part is that the friend you’re inviting doesn’t have to be a Luna subscriber; all you need to do is invite them to play on Luna Couch and pick multiplayer titles from the Luna Channels. To start playing with your friends, all you need to do is start a Luna Couch session, create a session code, and share that code with other players.

Live Broadcasting: Becoming a Twitch broadcaster is now easier than ever with Amazon Luna. As long as you've downloaded the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, you should see a broadcast button that will let you stream effortlessly.

Luna Phone Controller: Amazon Luna subscribers who also have a Fire TV can access Luna using an iOS or Android device as a controller using the Luna Controller app. This is a free-to-download app in the App Store or Play Store.

According to the Amazon blog post, the company is currently offering founder’s pricing throughout March for the Luna+ Channel and the Family Channel to celebrate this launch. Under this promo, Luna+ will only be $5.99 a month, while the Family Channel will only cost $2.99 a month.

By April 1, 2022, Luna+ will cost $9.99 a month, and the Family Channel will cost $5.99 a month. As for the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, they’re priced at $4.99 a month each. Lastly, the Ubisoft+ Channel costs $17.99 a month.