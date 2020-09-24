Amazon has revealed their competitor to Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming: Amazon Luna.

Revealed at the company’s 2020 hardware event, the monthly subscription service will give players access to a library of over 100 games on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iPhone and iPad through the use of a web-based client.

The service will launch with an introductory price of just $5.99 on a monthly subscription. This subscription will give players the ability to play across two separate devices at the same time with the ability to stream “select titles” at a full 4K/60fps.

Amazon also revealed that they have partnered with Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs developer Ubisoft to provide a “gaming channel” for the Amazon Luna service, presumably something like Amazon Prime Video’s additional channel subscriptions.

“Players who subscribe to this channel will have access to their favorite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution, mobile gameplay, and access to new titles when the channel launches like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. This is the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres,” reads the press release.

Of course, Amazon Luna will feature Twitch Integration that will show Twitch streams on a product page for individual titles. Players watching streams for Luna games on the Twitch website will immediately be able to launch their own version of the game.

Much like Stadia, Amazon also has a controller specifically designed for Luna. The Alexa-enabled Luma Controller will cost $49.99 during the service’s initial early access period. Here’s what they have to say about it:

Luna Controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game, featuring a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming. In fact, our testing showed a reduction in roundtrip latency when playing Luna Controller with Cloud Direct vs. Luna Controller via Bluetooth, with reductions of between 17 to 30 milliseconds among PC, Fire TV, and Mac. Because the Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, players can easily switch between screens — such as Fire TV to mobile phone — without additional pairing or configuration changes.

Amazon Luna will also see a standalone Android app sometime in the future.