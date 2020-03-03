Amazon Same-Day Delivery program just got even faster

Amazon today announced faster Same-Day Delivery program for Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, and Dallas. To get your order items by 9 p.m. the same day, you can order in the morning, typically before noon.

Not all items are available as part of the new faster Same-Day Delivery program. Amazon mentioned that up to 3 million items that are marked “Today by” can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day. You can also order as late as midnight and have your items delivered the next morning by selecting the “Overnight by 8am” delivery option. If you want your order delivered overnight, drivers will arrive between 4:30am-8am.

Same-Day Delivery is free for all Amazon Prime members with orders over $35 or $2.99 for delivery on orders under $35. Same-Day Delivery is also available for $9.98 per item without a Prime membership.

Source: Amazon