Back in April, Amazon was ordered by the Fench authorities to close down all the non-essential operations in the country due to the lack of hygiene and safety conditions. After approximately a month, the company is now planning to reopen warehouses.

According to a report published by Reuters, Amazon is working with local authorities to finalize a process to reopen warehouses in France. Amazon currently has six warehouses that employ over 10,000 people.

We are currently finalizing a process with French unions and works councils, and we are hopeful that we will be able to re-open our French fulfillment centres in the coming days. – Amazon

Since the closure in France, Amazon has implemented stricter measures including temperature checks for employees and better hygiene. Amazon has revealed finer details about the changes they have made to comply with the regulations but it’s clear that employees will speak up if measures are still not up to the standards.