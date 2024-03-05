Amazon, Huawei settle patent dispute with cross-licensing agreement

Another patent deal with Vivo for 5G tech was also signed.

Amazon and Huawei announced today that they have resolved their ongoing patent dispute by entering into a multi-year cross-licensing agreement.

This agreement grants both companies access to each other’s patent portfolios without getting into trouble for infringing on patents.

“Patent licensing expands the number of companies that can use what otherwise would be proprietary technologies, which, in turn, provides consumers with more innovative products and services,” says Huawei’s Head of Intellectual Property Rights Department, Alan Fan.

The two companies are some of the largest tech companies in their respective countries. US-based Amazon is the largest online marketplace with branches worldwide, while Huawei, HQ’ed in Shenzen, China, develops tech products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more.

Last year, the American company’s Web Services (AWS) became the largest cloud computing service provider. Not too long ago, it also partnered up with Salesforce to integrate some of its services to AWS, like Data Cloud, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Tableau, MuleSoft, and more.

The MateBook maker also signed another global patent cross-licensing with Vivo for cellular tech, particularly for 5G technologies. This agreement was reached through “amicable negotiations” according to Fan.

“We’re collectively investing in fundamental research, and we’re committed to standardizing and sharing the fruits of innovation,” he continues.