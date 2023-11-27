Salesforce leans on AWS, sidelines Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

In a landmark announcement at the AWS re:Invent event, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, unveiled plans to significantly broaden their existing strategic alliance. This expansion will enhance product integrations in the realms of data and AI.

For the first time, a selection of Salesforce products will be available on the AWS Marketplace allowing customers to manage their data across both Salesforce and AWS securely and seamlessly. Find the details of the partnership below.

For the first time, Salesforce will begin offering its products, including Data Cloud, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Industry Clouds, Tableau, MuleSoft, Platform, and Heroku, on the AWS Marketplace.

AWS and Salesforce are making Data Cloud a comprehensive, flexible, and secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data platform for their customers. New Zero-ETL (extract, transform, and load) integrations reduce the need for customers to build their own ETL pipelines between Data Cloud and AWS data services.

Customers will be able to use Salesforce Prompt Builder to create custom prompt templates grounded in their data. Custom prompt templates can be sent to their preferred FMs, which will include leading models hosted on Amazon Bedrock.

Deepening the Service Cloud Voice and Amazon Connect integration, Salesforce and AWS are bringing Amazon Connect Chat to Service Cloud Digital Engagement and Amazon Connect forecasting, capacity planning, and agent scheduling to enhance the Salesforce Service Cloud Omnichannel supervisor experience.

Salesforce is working with AWS to reimagine Heroku as the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) layer (available in the first half of 2024) for development of AI-first apps across Salesforce and AWS. Heroku will fortify its Dyno compute functionality by using the most powerful and cost-effective infrastructure from AWS, including accelerated Amazon EC2 instances powered by Nvidia GPUs, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia for machine learning (ML) training and inference, along with additional GPU-optimized EC2 instances for graphics-intensive applications. They will also use AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances for the best price-performance compute.