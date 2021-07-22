After reports emerged yesterday of New World, Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, destroying some high-end GPU’s, Amazon Games has released a statement and implemented a new patch to resolve the issue.

“We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing,” an Amazon Games spokesperson said in a statement provided to us, which was also released onto Twitter.

Despite proudly claiming that “hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of total hours played,” yesterdays reports have at least been acknowledged in their statement, as they went on to say that they’ve “received a few reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World.”

It’s unclear if Amazon Games, or their monolithic parent company Amazon, will be doing anything to help affected players since it appears to be their game that bricked otherwise healthy GPU’s, but in the meantime, Amazon Games has issued a patch, which should hopefully resolve the issue.

The patch is surprisingly simple according to the statement, as all it does is cap the frames per second you can reach on the menu screen. Since a lot of yesterdays troubles appeared to be focused around booting and this area, hopefully, this fix will do the job to stop New World from potentially damaging any other GPU’s.

Amazon Games of course states that “the New World Closed Beta is safe to play,” and that they are “grateful for the support New World is receiving from players around the world.” With New World set to release on August 31st, Amazon Games has committed to listening to feedback “throughout Beta and beyond.”