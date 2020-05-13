Amazon announces all-New Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

Amazon today announced the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets. The new Fire HD 8 offers better performance, 32GB storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and USB-C charging for $89.99. For only $109.99, the new Fire HD 8 Plus comes with 3GB RAM, wireless charging support, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included.

The all-new Fire HD 8 includes:

Beautiful display – Featuring a vibrant 8" 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels.

– Featuring a vibrant 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels. New faster processor – Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web.

Now even more storage – With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

New longer battery life – Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

New easier charging – Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours.

Introducing Game Mode – A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

Wide selection of content – Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets.

– Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets. Stay connected – Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8.

Always-ready, hands-free Alexa – When connected to wifi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more – using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy.

Amazon-exclusive features – Enjoy customer favorites like For You, X-Ray, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

The Fire HD 8 Plus adds the below for additional $20:

Fast and responsive performance – With 3GB RAM, 50% more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you're browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show.

– With 3GB RAM, 50% more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show. Hassle-free wireless charging – When bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock, seamlessly transition Fire HD 8 Plus from a portable tablet experience to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode.

Faster in-box adapter – Includes a 9W in-box adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours.

Six months of Kindle Unlimited – As a special introductory offer, Fire HD 8 Plus customers will get six months of Kindle Unlimited included with their tablet purchase. After six months, the Kindle Unlimited membership renews at the regular price of just $9.99 per month.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition:

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes the Fire HD 8 tablet with an 8” HD display, 32GB of storage with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging. It also comes bundled with a kid-proof case with a new adjustable stand in blue, pink, or purple, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited—all for $139.99.

You can now pre-order the new Fire HD 8 tablets from the links below. All these tablets will be shipping on June 3.