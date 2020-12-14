Amazon has just released an amazing new feature for Amazon Echo users.

The devices can now live translate conversations between two people, allowing translations between English and French, German, Hindi, Italian, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese.

To activate the feature (available at launch only for US devices) you need to ask Alexa to act as an interpreter. If you have an Echo with a screen the text will also appear on the screen.

The Live Translation feature leverages several existing Amazon systems, including Alexa’s automatic-speech-recognition (ASR) system, Amazon Translate, and Alexa’s text-to-speech system, with the overall architecture and machine learning models designed and optimized for conversational-speech translation.

Those interested can learn all the detail at Amazon’s science blog here.

via Engadget.