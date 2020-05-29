Way back in 2017 Amazon introduced a new experimental product, the Amazon Echo Look.

Designed to bolster Amazon’s clothing business, the camera was intended to give you fashion advice by recording what you were wearing each day, rating its attractiveness using AI and also real human fashion experts, and suggesting purchases which could enhance your style.

Unsurprisingly having a video camera in your closet recording you in various states of undress raised some concerns, and the product never made it to wide release.

Now Amazon has announced that it is discontinuing the device and service on the 24th of July. Buyers are encouraged to recycle the camera, and to find similar functionality in the Amazon Shopping app by going to ‘Programs and Features’ under the menu bar and select ‘Style by Alexa’ to access ‘How do I look’ and ‘What should I wear.’

People who invested in recording their daily outfit may have some attachment to the collection. Amazon suggests users back up their photos to the Amazon Photos app. This will happen automatically if you already have an Amazon Photos account.

Owners can read more at Amazon here.

To see what the original AI-powered fantasy was all about, see Amazon’s launch video below:

via TheVerge