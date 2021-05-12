Amazon announces the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids

by Pradeep

 

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon today announced new Echo Show devices—the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids. These new Echo devices feature improved cameras, better displays and more. Read about them in detail below.

Echo Show 8:

  • The new Echo Show 8 has a vibrant 8-inch HD, adaptive color display; a powerful 13-megapixel camera with a built-in camera shutter; a new octa-core processor; and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound.
  • The upgraded camera automatically pans and zooms while you’re on video calls, so everyone stays centered in the frame.
  • To add some fun to an Alexa call, soon you’ll be able to simply tap on the screen to choose from animated visual and audio in-call reactions, like hearts, laughs, or confetti. You will also be able to turn on in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects, so you can appear in street art, a classic painting, and more.
  • With the new shared home screen, approved family and friends can share recent photos with you, and they’ll appear right on screen so you never miss an important moment.
  • Echo Show 8 ($129.99) is available in Charcoal and Glacier White. You can pre-order it here.

Echo Show 5:

  • With its compact, 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits easily in any room of your house, and with three colors to choose from—Charcoal, Glacier White, and the new Deep Sea Blue.
  • Echo Show 5 has an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels.
  • You can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app.
  • Soon, you can also set Alexa to recognize certain sounds—like a baby crying, dog barking, person coughing or snoring—and automate a series of actions. For example, you can create a Routine that gradually turns on your bedroom light when Alexa detects the sound of a baby crying or turns up white noise when your partner snores at night.
  • Echo Show 5 ($84.99) is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue. You can pre-order it here.

Echo Show 5 Kids:

  • The all-new Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new and fun design that fits into the coolest of kids’ rooms.
  • Kids can easily personalize the home screen of their device with colorful, kid-friendly clock themes.
  • Echo Show 5 Kids includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—if it breaks, return it, and Amazon will replace it for free.
  • Echo Show 5 Kids ($94.99) is available in Chameleon. Amazon Kids+ subscriptions on Echo Show 5 Kids start at $2.99 per month for Prime members after the first year. You can pre-order it here.

Source: Amazon

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments