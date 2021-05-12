Amazon announces the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids

Amazon today announced new Echo Show devices—the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids. These new Echo devices feature improved cameras, better displays and more. Read about them in detail below.
- The new Echo Show 8 has a vibrant 8-inch HD, adaptive color display; a powerful 13-megapixel camera with a built-in camera shutter; a new octa-core processor; and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound.
- The upgraded camera automatically pans and zooms while you’re on video calls, so everyone stays centered in the frame.
- To add some fun to an Alexa call, soon you’ll be able to simply tap on the screen to choose from animated visual and audio in-call reactions, like hearts, laughs, or confetti. You will also be able to turn on in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects, so you can appear in street art, a classic painting, and more.
- With the new shared home screen, approved family and friends can share recent photos with you, and they’ll appear right on screen so you never miss an important moment.
- Echo Show 8 ($129.99) is available in Charcoal and Glacier White. You can pre-order it here.
- With its compact, 5.5-inch display, Echo Show 5 fits easily in any room of your house, and with three colors to choose from—Charcoal, Glacier White, and the new Deep Sea Blue.
- Echo Show 5 has an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels.
- You can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app.
- Soon, you can also set Alexa to recognize certain sounds—like a baby crying, dog barking, person coughing or snoring—and automate a series of actions. For example, you can create a Routine that gradually turns on your bedroom light when Alexa detects the sound of a baby crying or turns up white noise when your partner snores at night.
- Echo Show 5 ($84.99) is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue. You can pre-order it here.
- The all-new Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new and fun design that fits into the coolest of kids’ rooms.
- Kids can easily personalize the home screen of their device with colorful, kid-friendly clock themes.
- Echo Show 5 Kids includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—if it breaks, return it, and Amazon will replace it for free.
- Echo Show 5 Kids ($94.99) is available in Chameleon. Amazon Kids+ subscriptions on Echo Show 5 Kids start at $2.99 per month for Prime members after the first year. You can pre-order it here.
Source: Amazon
Comments