All Xbox Events will be digital first until July 2021

Microsoft has revealed that all Xbox Events will be released as a “digital first” presentation until July 2021.

Following the continuing pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, Microsoft will present all future events in a digital manner until July of next year.

“In light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, we are adjusting our event calendar and strategy,” Microsoft told gaming outlet VGC. “For the remainder of 2020 we are embracing the opportunity to experiment with new platforms to provide our partners, customers and developers the highest quality, digital-first experiences.”

The news comes alongside the announcement that the company’s annual events – Ignite and the MVP & RD Summit, will now be held as digital events.

Microsoft has already pulled out of the cancelled E3 2020 event for its Xbox showcase, although the company’s presentation will take the form of a digital livestream instead. With all Xbox Events being digital until the end of July 2021, Microsoft will not be attending the reimagined E3 2021 either.