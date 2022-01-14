Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor, Twitter Spaces has been slowly rolling out the ability to record audio sessions for later consumption to their users on iOS and Android.

Previously only iOS users were able to record and playback recordings of Spaces, and in December it became available to some Android users.

Today Twitter announced that the feature is now available to all Spaces users.

Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2022

Recording Spaces are now available to all users, while playing back recordings is available to iOS, Android and the web for up to 30 days.

It remains to be seen is there is still significant user interest in audio chat rooms, but if there is, Twitter has added a number of monetization features such as their Sparks program and Ticketed Spaces which may make it worthwhile.