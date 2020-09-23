Microsoft announces all-new Microsoft Stream experience

Microsoft Stream is a cloud service for enterprise video content with deep integration across Office 365. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced the all-new Stream experience. The Microsoft Stream is being reimagined and rebuilt to integrate seamlessly with applications across the Microsoft 365 suite, so you can create, share, discover, and manage video as easily as any Office document. Previously, the video files uploaded to Stream were stored separately from other Office files. In the new Stream, video and audio files will be stored on the SharePoint files platform within Microsoft 365 like all other file types.

Features of the new Microsoft Stream:

A one-stop shop for creating, editing, managing, and discovering videos, the Stream web app helps users seamlessly create, edit, and playback videos.

The new Stream will bring the same high quality and scalable playback quality that exists in classic Stream today to all video in Microsoft 365.

Users will be empowered to create video experiences using SharePoint with new, out-of-the box templates for video-rich sites and portals.

In addition to the Stream app for iOS and Android, improved video capabilities will be coming to mobile applications across Microsoft 365. Create and upload short videos from your mobile device.

If you are using Microsoft Stream (Classic), Microsoft will support your transition to the new Stream over time.

