During CES 2022, Alienware has unveiled their thinnest ever 15” and 17” laptops, the aptly named X15 R2 and the X17 R2.

Even as the thinnest ever 15 and 17-inch laptops from Alienware, both these machines still manage to pack a serious performance punch. Both laptops feature 12th generation Intel Core processors, DDR5 memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs, as well as “improved display features,” to prioritize both performance and functionality.

Alongside the impressive list of components that have been crammed into the pair of laptops, Alienware’s X15 R2 and X17 R2 laptops also feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification across all configurations to provide HDR visuals and immersive surround sound while gaming and consuming media.

When it comes to exactly how thick the pair of laptops are, it depends slightly on which model you choose, and which screen you equip it with. The Alienware X15 R2 can be equipped with a FHD 165Hz panel to give you a thickness of 16.3 mm, or with either a FHD 365Hz panel or a QHD 240Hz panel, to bring thickness down to just 15.9 mm.

The Alienware X17 R2 also has a trio of choices for displays, with the UHD 120Hz panel and the FHD 165Hz panel options giving you a thickness of 21.4 mm, while the FHD 360Hz panel option gives you an impressive thickness of just 20.9 mm.