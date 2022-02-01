GoPro cameras can totally wreck your budget, but there are good alternatives for those high-priced cams. Leading the list is the AKASO Brave 7 LE, which offers high-tech features you can only see in its expensive counterparts. Now, here is something that will excite you more about it: it is 15% cheaper now on Amazon!

AKASO is always your best option if you’re looking for an affordable sports camera offering native 4K capability. And if you need the best seller of the brand, AKASO Brave 7 LE is at the top item to consider. It can capture 20 MP photos and shoot 4K/30fps videos, but that’s not all. Brave 7 LE is packed with unexpected features that can significantly improve the quality of the images.

One of them is the 6-axis electronic image stabilization 2.0 of AKASO, which minimizes the effects of the camera’s shaky movements. With this, your videos can come with gimbal-quality stabilization. It also has other helpful features handy in specific situations, such as the adjustable view angle, slow/fast motion video, distortion calibration, burst photo, time-lapse photo/video, wind noise reduction, auto-low light, long exposure, white balance, loop recording, and more.

Moreover, AKASO Brave 7 LE has an IPX7 water-resistant body, making it tough in all kinds of weather. Without the additional case, it can be submerged 1 meter underwater for up to 30 minutes. On the other hand, attaching the case will allow you to use it for diving as deep as 40 meters, albeit it won’t record audio. On a positive note, it can survive long hours of outdoor shooting due to the two rechargeable 1350 mAh batteries included, making it a good adventure tool for sports enthusiasts.

As for the controls, AKASO Brave 7 LE is undeniably impressive on all levels. It has two colored screens located in front and in back. While the 2-inch touchscreen rear screen allows you to quickly choose your settings, the front screen helps you easily frame yourself when using it for selfies. Further, the package comes with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi-supported remote control that will allow you to trigger the camera from a distance without fuss.

Once you’re ready to collect your files, the AKASO GO App will let you wirelessly share everything with ease. And to view your videos and pictures on larger screens, you can use its built-in HDMI port.

The AKASO Brave 7 LE package also comes with other accessories that add value to your purchase. Besides the ones mentioned above, you can also get a battery charger, a bicycle camera stand, six mounts, two double-sided tapes, two helmet mounts, bandages, five tethers, a protective backdoor, a USB cable, lens cloth, and a quick reference guide.