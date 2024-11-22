AI Celebrity Voice Changer - 8 Amazing Online & Desktop Tools

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for a decent AI celebrity voice changer to imitate someone’s vocal performance? Maybe it’s the passionate speeches of Martin Luther King Jr. or the mesmerizing narration of documentaries by Sir David Attenborough. If you’ve ever wanted to sound like these celebrities, I’ve got just the tools for you!

Check out these eight excellent options.

Best AI Celebrity Voice Changers

Here are my top picks:

MagicMic is a powerful voice changer with built-in support for numerous celebrity voices. This application is best suited for gaming, live streaming, and voice chatting because you can configure it on other platforms.

Pros:

Stands head and shoulders above other options when transforming your voice in real time.

It has a large collection of celebrity voices, like Michael Jordan, Barack Obama, Ariana Grande, and Betty White.

Cons:

The free version has limited features.

MagicVox is another superb AI celebrity voice changer that’s perfect for gaming, online chatting, and even content creation. Since it supports real-time communication, expect an unparalleled level of immersion and excitement.

Pros:

Supports integration with numerous apps, including Discord, Roblox , TikTok, and more.

It uses advanced AI algorithms to produce realistic sounds that closely resemble the voice of your chosen celebrity.

Cons:

Limited trial version that requires you to eventually upgrade to a paid plan .

First launched nearly a decade ago, Voicemod is one of the oldest voice modulation tools in this list. The team behind this software has a great track record, so they know a thing or two about making a good celebrity AI voice changer.

Its popularity has even led to the development and distribution of numerous cracked versions, some of which carry malware. To avoid this risk, please ensure you obtain it from the official website.

Pros:

A straightforward and intuitive interface.

Real-time voice-changing capabilities.

Compatible with your favorite platforms, including Stream Deck, Fortnight, and many others.

A wide range of available voice effects from other Voicemod users.

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a free trial for its Pro version.

Computers with low processing power may encounter issues such as audio dropouts.

Doesn’t have a Mac version yet.

Uberduck is an exciting startup that makes AI vocal generation tools. It utilizes text-to-speech and voice-to-voice conversion technologies to create highly realistic and natural-sounding voices.

Using it is quite simple: you upload your voice recording or record new samples directly, choose one of the many celebrities, and let Uberduck do its magic.

Pros:

A generous free tier with over 4,000 voices.

It has one of the widest ranges of celebrity voices, ranging from cartoon characters to YouTubers.

A very clean interface.

Cons:

You have to sign up to use any of its features.

VoiceLab is an advanced voice cloning tool developed by ElevenLabs. It can generate lifelike voice clones from any recording, as long as the audio is over 60 seconds.

However, you should note that you can’t use these voice clones for commercial purposes, fraud, or online abuse.

Pros:

It allows you to clone the voice of virtually any person, celebrity or not.

One of the most realistic-sounding voice changers.

Versatile enough to support multiple languages, like English, Spanish, French, Hindi, Italian, German, Polish, and Portuguese.

Cons:

Doesn’t have any post-production tools.

Its credit-based pricing may not be cost-effective for users who require many voice clones or variations.

FakeYou is an innovative online deep-fake generator that allows users to change their voices and sound like their favorite celebrities. It’s perfect for content creators looking to add a little flair to their creations and for people looking to prank their friends.

Pros:

Hundreds of selectable celebrity voices.

Supports many audio recording formats (MP3, WAV, FLAC, and OGG).

Free to use.

Cons:

You’ll have to wait in line for the output. To avoid this issue, you have to upgrade to a paid plan.

Resemble AI is a text-to-speech software with an excellent voice cloning feature. It only requires three minutes of audio data to generate a highly accurate replica of a person’s voice.

Pros:

Extensive integration capabilities, including platforms like Zendesk, Twilio, and more.

You can add emotional aspects to the output.

Very user-friendly.

Cons:

Just one plan for personal usage.

Requires users to sign up for an account.

Coqui is another text-to-speech software that allows you to clone voices with unparalleled ease and speed. All you need to do is provide a minimum of three seconds of audio recording.

Pros:

It has an advanced editor with granular control over settings such as pitch, loudness, and more.

A wide range of emotion settings to customize the emotional tone of the output.

Cons:

Its pricing system is credit-based, which is less than ideal since users can quickly deplete their credits without achieving the desired output quality.

You’ll need to sign up before you can use any of its services.

How Do I Change My Voice To a Celebrity Voice?

The first step is to head over to FakeYou’s Voice Conversion website. Then, select the celebrity voice you want by clicking the input box shown below:

Afterward, click on the ‘Microphone’ label. You’ll notice a prompt appear in the top left corner of the page, notifying you that FakeYou wants to use your microphone. To proceed, click on the ‘Allow’ button.

When the mic button starts flashing, begin speaking clearly and distinctly. Click the ‘Stop recording’ button when you’re done.

Next, click on the ‘Upload’ button and wait for it to complete.

Click on the ‘Convert’ button shown on your screen. On the left side of the page, you’ll receive a notification indicating that your voice recording has been added to a queue.

Since this is the free plan, you’ll have to wait for the option to play or download your celebrity AI voice.

Conclusion

Speaking just like your favorite star has never been easier, with the right AI celebrity voice changer. As technology advances, we can expect even more impressive tools with improved accuracy and versatility. So pick any of these options and embark on a transformative vocal journey!

You can also try software for specifically female voices and calls.