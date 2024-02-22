AI Art Generator Linux: Top 10 Hand-Picked Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you searching for the best AI art generator for Linux? Look no more!

After doing the research and testing different platforms on my Linux system, I’ve created a comprehensive list of the 10 best tools.

Each of them can help you generate high-quality artwork with different styles, aesthetics, and artistic expressions.

Interested? Let’s roll in.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty, here’s a quick overview of the tools that made my list:

Tool Name Image Quality Format Support Ease of Use Standout Features DALL-E 5/5 High-quality images 4/5 – Generates copyright-free digital images

– Ideal for product design, illustrations, and inspiration

– Image-to-Image editor Midjourney 5/5 Artistic styles 3/5 – Discord-based interface for community interactions

– Style function and Tile parameter for image refinement Craiyon 3/5 Digital images 5/5 – Free, no signup required

– Lighter version of DALL-E 2

– Combines concepts for new images DreamStudio 5/5 High-resolution images 4/5 – Uses Stable Diffusion models

– Inpainting and Outpainting features

– API access for enterprises NightCafe Creator 4/5 Various art styles 5/5 – Supports multiple generator modes

– Community sharing for feedback

– Bulk image creation and download Artbreeder 4/5 Mixed media 4/5 Varies depending on the model RunwayML 4/5 Varies depending on model 3/5 – 30+ tools for art generation

– Built-in editor with advanced features

– Supports custom model training Canva AI 4/5 Design formats 5/5 – Magic Media feature for AI art

– Wide range of templates

– Allow image manipulation during generation DeepAI 4/5 API-driven output 3/5 – Open source, web-based

– Pre-trained neural network for image generation

– Text-to-Picture API Deep Dream Generator 4/5 Different artistic modes 4/5 – Uses deep learning for art transformation

– Multiple modes for different types of art creation

– Extensive web gallery

Now, check out each of these AI art generator tools in detail to help you make an informed decision.

1. DALL-E

The first AI art generator on my list is DALL-E. It’s able to generate high-quality, copyright-free digital art as well as realistic images.

Notably, OpenAI developed DALL-E, the same company that created ChatGPT and GPT-3. You can utilize the tool for creating illustrations, designing products, and generating new business ideas.

You can give DALL-E a text prompt to create images. As a result, it generates four image variations, based on the given style and concept. In addition, it allows you to make changes to already created images. For instance, its image-to-image editor helps you to edit the highlighted part of an artwork.

Finally, the platform is easy to use and gives you quick, editable results.

Pros:

Provides a wide range of artistic styles

Ideal for generating digital artwork

It gives you 50 free credits

Customizable outputs

Offers regular updates

Available as an API for integration

Cons:

High computational cost

Limited initial access

Only accepts prompts in the English language

Image output depends on the quality of the text prompt

Get DALL-E (Paid, price varies based on the number of credits)

2. Midjourney

Midjourney is considered the top tool for creating photorealistic AI images and image scaling. It’s highly adaptable allowing you to copy certain artistic styles with a particular prompt.

What sets Midjourney apart from its competitors is its Discord-based interface. This means that you have to access it through the Midjourney Discord bot on your system.

Midjourney lets you request image generation and learn about other tips and tricks using the relevant Discord channels. This tool makes it easy to generate visually appealing realistic images and integrate yourself with the community of other AI artists.

Midjourney also includes a style function for improving the quality and realism of images. Its Tile parameter feature is used for creating repeatable images and its Zoom-Out tool assists in expanding on the original images.

Pros:

No artistic talent is required to use it

Strong community support via Discord

Offers versatility in prompt usage

Supports unique artistic styles

Refine images to perfection

Cons:

Require subscription for full access

Not-so-good customer service support

Only available through Discord

Generated images are public

Get Midjourney (Paid, starting from $10/month )

3. Craiyon

Craiyon is a great tool for designers, artists, influencers, students, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to generate visual media. It uses machine learning to create new images from the text prompts.

Craiyon was formerly known as DALL-E Mini and it uses a DALL-E 2 deep-learning model. Moreover, it has been trained on millions of text-image pairs to learn the relation between words and the relevant visual concepts.

This tool can also combine concepts to generate new images from a reference prompt.

Craiyon is a free-to-use web app and requires no signup. So, fire up your browser on Linux and use this tool to create imagery, illustrations, paintings, unique digital art, and photorealistic images.

Pros:

No account needed to get started

Simple and user-friendly interface

A lighter version of DALL-E 2

Ideal for newbies AI artists

Allows you to turn your AI creation into wearable art

Cons:

It has limited customization options

Generates lower-quality images compared to its competitors

You may experience long wait times due to server overload

Free users encounter ads while using it

Get Craiyon (Free)

4. DreamStudio

DreamStudio is best for storytellers, advertising agencies, illustrators, designers, and filmmakers, looking to create storyboards artistically. It offers an extensive collection of styles to choose from for your next image.

DreamStudio is a text-to-image and image-to-image AI generator that uses the latest Stable Diffusion models. It helps you to generate high-quality and realistic images, visual effects, and animations in any style with text prompts.

DreamStudio enables its users to add, remove, or update any element in the generated images. Moreover, you can also use its Inpainting and Outpaiting features to replace or add new elements in the images, respectively.

You can easily integrate DreamStudio with popular applications like Clip Studio, Photoshop, and more. It also offers API access for enterprise customers.

Pros:

Pre-built templates and presets

Uses advanced learning algorithms

Real-time suggestions and feedback

Offers multiple aspect ratio options

Supports negative prompt to exclude the unwanted image elements

Cons:

High price for smaller businesses and individuals

Complex for beginners

Limited customization options for advanced users

Get DreamStudio (Paid, starting from $10/month)

5. NightCafe Creator

NightCafe is another fantastic AI-based art generator that lets you create unique images from text prompts and apply different artistic styles This tool supports five generator modes to get different results, such as fantasy-style, photorealistic, or abstract.

Behind the scenes, NightCafe uses advanced AI algorithms, such as VQGAN, CLIP, and DALL-E 2 to create unique artistic images.

It generates visual elements or initial concepts which you can further develop into complete projects. In addition, you can share the generated images in the NightCafe community to get comments, feedback, and some free credits too!

NightCafe also offers other great features, such as multiple prompts, bulk creation, bulk download, multiple styles and modes, and custom seeds.

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface

Offers 5 credits daily in its free plan

Reasonable pricing per credit

Supports multiple AI-Art modes

Allows you to purchase AI-generated artwork from the website

Cons:

Sometimes its customer support is hard to reach

The quality of generated images often varies

Censorship can be an issue

Limited advanced tools for professionals

Get NightCafe Creator (Freemium, earn credits through purchase or participation)

6. Artbreeder

Artbreeder enables you to create original artwork specifically using neural networks.

Artbreeder is based on two models: BigGAN and StyleGAN. It allows you to change the image aspects, such as expression, color, style, and gender with the help of simple sliders. In addition, it provides different categories to explore, such as anime, paintings, landscapes, portraits, and more.

Artbreeder is a collaborative platform where all your images are publicly editable and viewable by other users. The social feature of this tool also permits you to follow your favorite artists, save artwork, and engage in discussions.

On your Linux system, you can use Artbreeder to remix and breed images with ease. Moreover, you can upload your own images and apply your creativity to get the desired artistic feel.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Provides different customization options

Offers an extensive library of elements

Supports image blending and fusion

Allows quick generation of multiple iterations effectively

Cons:

Needs credit for full access

Dependent on existing images or database

Storage and pricing limitations

Ownership and copyright concerns

A steeper learning curve for beginners

Get Artbreeder (Freemium, starting from $8.99/month)

7. RunwayML

RunwayML provides a suite of AI tools to generate and edit images, 3D audio and media, and video. It uses advanced Machine Learning (ML) models to support an extensive list of capabilities.

This web-based platform offers 30+ different tools for generating art, including text-to-image, text-to-AI animations, and videos. Moreover, you can even transform generated images into animated videos.

RunwayML also has a built-in editor that supports inpainting, motion tracking, style transfer, depth estimation, image stabilization, noise reductions, color and constants adjustment, and green screen. Using its object detection and facial recognition options, you can train it depending on your requirements.

As a developer, you can use RunwayML to train your own custom models and AI image generators.

So, if you’re looking for a no-code platform that allows you to create or manipulate high-quality images or videos with minimal effort, go for RunwayML.

Pros:

Easy to use

Generates high-quality outputs

Recognizes patterns and trends in data easily

Can process numerous types of data

Provides comprehensive AI toolset

Supports real-time collaboration

Cons:

Lacks advanced video editing options

You need a subscription for premium features

Requires a considerable amount of resources

Get RunwayML (Freemium, Standard plan starts at $12/month per user)

8. Canva AI

With its AI image generator, Canva takes the content creation game to the next level. Specifically, its Magic Media feature enables you to generate AI art in any template, document, or imported file.

The Canva AI image generator lets you use a text prompt and select your art styles, such as Photo, Filmic, Anime, Watercolor, and Dreamy, and generates images within a few seconds.

When typing your prompt, try adding as many details as possible. The more information you provide, the higher the chance to get your desired artwork.

Another thing to remember is that Canva is an all-inclusive tool that allows you to manipulate the content it generates. So, if an image generation is in process, you can still alter its design, rather than waiting to finish up or starting a new prompt.

Pros:

Easy to use and cost-effective

Generates top-notch quality images

Supports a wide range of templates

Provides an extensive design toolkit

Offers different collaboration and sharing options

Cons:

Lacks advanced AI customization

Premium features are only available in subscription

Slight learning curve for beginners

Limited style variety

Get Canva AI (Freemium, Pro subscription starts at $12.99/month or $119.99/year)

9. DeepAI

DeepAI is a web-based open-source AI text-to-image generator that generates unique digital artworks from text prompts. It’s a great tool if you want to quickly create a resolution-independent vector image.

DeepAI is based on a neural network that comes pre-trained with millions of pictures and videos to learn what different words mean.

It utilizes computer vision to automatically generate an illustration that best matches the given brief or prompt. After generating the images, you can edit them with the help of its AI Image Editor.

DeepAI is highly customizable that lets you bring your ideas to life. It also lets you generate an unlimited number of artworks.

Pros:

Free, easy to use, and beginner-friendly

No coding experience required

Allows you to access different generative models in one place

Uses the Text-to-Picture API to connect to another software

BogGAN feature helps in generating realistic images

Offers Nudity Detector tool for filtering images

Cons:

Slow AI image generation

Sometimes generates blurry images

Potential for misuse or unanticipated consequences

Websites contain ads

Limited customization options

Occasional performance issues

Get DeepAI (Free for basic use, needs custom pricing plan for commercial use)

10. Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator is an AI image generator used for creating beautiful and realistic art pieces quickly. It utilizes deep learning algorithms and AI to transform ordinary images into captivating artworks.

It gives you four different style modes, which include Fantasy, Stable, Artistic, and PhotoReal. It also allows you to set the aspect ratio, image quality, and upscaling.

It offers three models: Deep Style, Text 2 Dream, and Deep Dream, where Deep Style generates an image from a base image, Text 2 Dream turns text inputs into images, and Deep Dream generates psychedelic and abstract art.

The Deep Dream Generator website also has a section for the latest and trending AI creations. So, make sure that you scroll through and check out the artwork shared by the community members through likes and comments.

Pros:

Offers free trial

Easy-to-use interface

Produces visually appealing and high-quality results

Supports different settings, styles, and modes

Advertising and marketing potential

Provides an extensive web gallery

Cons:

Requires prompt creation skills

Need a paid plan to use the generated images

Resource intensive compared to other options

Limited control over the output

Occasional technical issues

Get Deep Dream Generator (Freemium, tiers starting at $19/month)

Summary

Choosing the best AI art generator on Linux depends on different factors including the level of usage and creativity and your budget.

I gave you the top ten AI art generator tools that I tested on my Linux system. This list contains free, paid, and freemium applications that you can use for generating high-quality art and digital images.

So, which AI art generator tool would you select and why? Let me know in the comments below!