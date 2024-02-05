Craiyon AI Review - Can It Compete with NightCafe?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you’re searching for a comprehensive Craiyon AI review, you’re in luck. In this article, I’ll share my own experiences with this tool, along with the good and bad sides and essential details. You’ll learn all about its features, pricing, ease of use, and other aspects. Ready?

What Is Craiyon AI?

Craiyon AI is a free image-generation tool powered by advanced AI models. You can generate images based on simple inputs for free. You can create digital art, photo-realistic graphics, artistic drawings, and more.

Note that it was previously known as DALL·E Mini. Craiyon is just a new name, but it uses the same models as before.

Features

Let’s have a look at the most vital tools Craiyon AI offers:

1. Text-to-image

Just like NightCafe and similar services, Craiyon AI utilizes textual inputs to generate images. It’s very easy to use. Just write what you want and hit enter.

However, I’ve noticed that the pictures may not be accurate in some cases.

2. Unlimited images

Unlike DALL·E 2/3 and NightCafe, Craiyon offers unlimited image generations. Still, it’s a bit slower than its rivals.

3. Multiple Styles

You may not get many styles on Craiyon like you see on NightCafe, Wombo AI, etc. Its modes include Art, Drawing, Photos, and None.

The None mode only utilizes your text prompts without any extra things. The other ones add their own flavor to your AI images.

4. Negative Words

One of the unique things I’ve noticed is the Negative words feature. It’s located below the input field.

For example, if you want less red color in your photo, you can just type it here. The AI model will smartly handle the rest of the things.

5. Image Editor

Even though it’s very basic, Craiyon AI provides an image editor. You can modify them by changing prompts, adding negative words, etc.

You can edit images generated by other users as well. You can make unlimited changes until you reach the goal.

6. AI Suggestions and Upscale

You can upscale your creations to a better resolution. It’s even available in the free version.

Craiyon also helps you with prompt suggestions. Based on your input, the AI suggests a more detailed prompt idea that often comes in handy.

7. Print to T-shirt Service

Another unique feature is the T-shirt print service. Unlike many other similar platforms, you can directly buy a printed T-shirt. You can also view a mockup to understand how your image will look on it.

Right now, I found only white and black items available for print. In the future, more may be available.

8. Screenshot

I also noticed a feature called screenshot. When you click on this button, Craiyon AI takes a screenshot of the collection of images it has generated along with the text prompts.

It’s downloaded automatically.

In addition to the features I’ve mentioned above, Craiyon also has some other minor things you may notice. You can view images generated by other users and hit Like. This social feature isn’t as significant as on NightCafe.

When you like a picture (including your own generated one), the app automatically saves it to your collection.

How To Use Craiyon AI

Here’s how to use this app with ease:

Visit Craiyon AI’s official website. Click on Sign up to create your account, and then log in. Then, in the prompt box, type what you want. Choose the style between Art, Drawing, Photo, and None. If necessary, add negative words. Click on Draw. After generating, choose the preferred image that fits your needs. Then, click on the heart icon to add it to your collection. If necessary, download and share it with others.

Pricing

Craiyon AI is free to use. However, there are ads. Also, there are paid plans with additional benefits as well.

Here are the full pricing details:

Package Price Features Free $0 Unlimited images

Longer generation time

Watermark

Images are public

Ads Supporter $6/Month

$60/Year Everything in the Free plan

Slightly faster image generation

High priority

No Watermark

Images are private Professional $24/Month

$240/Year Everything in the Supporter package

Very fast image generation

Early access to new features Enterprise Contact for price Custom models

Custom integrations

Dedicated support

Private servers

Please keep in mind that everything you generate for free is publicly available to other Craiyon users. It’ll also be watermarked.

You can’t use any images commercially. You’ll have to credit the platform even for personal usage. To learn more about the policy and pricing, please visit Craiyon’s pricing page.

Craiyon AI Review – Verdict

In my experience, it’s a good AI image generator overall. But it isn’t as powerful as NightCafe, DALL·E, or Midjourney.

Particularly, the long generation time can be annoying. However, as it’s free to use, you can try it out and share your experience in the comment box below. Hopefully, this Craiyon AI review has helped you get to know this platform!