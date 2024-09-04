Age of Mythology: Retold is launching today on Xbox Series X/S & Windows PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Age of Mythology first arrived in 2002, and it was a classic hit. Twenty-two years later, we’re getting its remaster, Age of Mythology: Retold, on Xbox Series X/S & Windows PCs.

Launched exactly today on September 4, 2024, the remastered title tries to stay true to the original. It modernizes the original with better graphics, new music, and improved gameplay while keeping the mythological theme where players control units from Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean myths.

“Combining the best elements of the beloved Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for old and new players alike,” the game’s description reads on Steam.

Some of the first copies of the remastered game have reached publications before the launch, and from the look of it, reviews are giving Retold quite an impressive score. The enhancements really did sell, although some felt the new art style lost some of the original’s charm.

“Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to crush your enemies,” the description continues.

Our friends over at AgeMythologyFans also said that you can also play Age of Mythology: Retold via Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service and its first patch for bugs has also arrived.

That means, you can enjoy this classic real-time strategy game from any supported device without needing a high-powered inside as long as you’re connected to the internet.

You can purchase Age of Mythology: Retold on Steam for $29,99, or play it on day one using Xbox Game Pass on the console (or, well, purchase it for $29,99)