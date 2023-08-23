Tell everyone that Age of Empires IV has just arrived on Xbox Game Pass

Surprise surprise. After a year of wait, Age of Empires IV has surprise-arrived on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, as well as the Game Pass subscription plan today. It’s the Anniversary Edition so, obviously, a lot of new exciting tidbits should be on the card.

Released in 2021, Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy game that puts players in the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. The game features 8 playable civilizations, each with its own unique units, technologies, and playstyle. Players can choose to fight against AI opponents or other players in online multiplayer matches.

What’s new about it, though? Well, The Xbox Game Pass version of Age of Empires IV will include all of the content that is available on the Windows version, including the base game, the Mongol Empire campaign, and the 8 playable civilizations. Microsoft also says that there’s optional cross-platform multiplayer support for players on PC and Xbox and total keyboard and mouse support.

On Xbox One, Age of Empires IV runs at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second (fps), but on its next-gen predecessor, it can run at up to 4k resolutions and 60 fps. Read Xbox’s full announcement here.

Age of Empires IV is available on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.