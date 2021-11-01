In a recent interview with Multiplayer.it, World’s End creative director, Adam Isgreen, revealed that the recently released Age of Empires 4 could be coming to consoles.

“As soon as we’re done managing the launch of the game on PC, we’ll start thinking about how to make it work on consoles,” Isgreen told Multiplayer.it. “We don’t have any definitive plans yet, but it is now that we will start to really think about it.”

Recently Joel Pritchett, technical director at World’s Edge, touted Age of Empires 4’s impressive “Min Spec” mode, which they explained as being the “equivalent to what we would have built for an Xbox 360,” so there’s no doubt that the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One would be more than able to run the game.

Despite all the performance on tap with the latest and greatest generation of Xbox consoles, it will still take some time to develop a console version of Age of Empires 4, and that’s only if the proposed plans come to fruition. As a result, there’s no telling exactly when this proposed console edition could release for now.

If you haven’t been playing it already on PC following its launch on October 28th, Age of Empires 4 includes eight diverse civilizations, four campaigns, multiplayer, skirmish, maps, unlockable videos, Art of War challenges, masteries and more.