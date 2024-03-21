Surface Laptop 6 is (one of) Microsoft's first-ever AI PC for business. Here's what's inside it

If you're waiting for the consumers version, however, you may need to wait for a little longer.

Microsoft is back with another Surface device, announced during today’s business-related “New Era of Work” event. Besides launching the Surface Pro 10, the Redmond company also launched the Surface Laptop 6.

In fact, these two devices are Microsoft’s first-ever venture into AI PCs for businesses. But, if you’re on the lookout for the (presumably) Qualcomm-powered Surface Laptop 6 for consumers, chances are you may have to wait a bit longer for the May event.

From the inside, the Surface Laptop 6 comes with the same processor options as the Surface Pro 10: the Intel Core Ultra 5 135H and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H. Not a lot of changes happened from Laptop 5, it still comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch IPS display options.

Starting from $1,199 up to $2,999, you also get options to configure it with between 8GB and 64GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB SSD. It comes with Intel AI Boost in the NPU department, making it a suitable option for AI-related work.

For the 15-inch version, unlike the 13.5-inch version with just the USB-A and USB-C ports, you can also see another USB-C port on the left side of the device, bringing a total of three USB ports plus a smart card reader.

The webcam is better now with a 1080p sensor, up from 720p before. And like the Surface Pro 10, the Surface Laptop 6 for business now has AI-powered Windows Studio Effects for clearer video and audio calls, thanks to the new NPU.