After PS5 Pro rumors, next-gen Xbox with "largest technical leap" teased; handheld Xbox a possibility

Following rumors of a PlayStation 5 Pro, Microsoft has thrown its hat into the ring, teasing a next-generation Xbox boasting the “largest technical leap” ever seen. This exciting news comes amidst hints of unique Xbox hardware beyond traditional consoles, potentially including a long-rumored handheld device.

In an official Xbox podcast, Sarah Bond, president of Xbox, promised significant advancements in the next generation of Xbox hardware:

We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, further fueled the excitement by hinting at the Xbox hardware team’s exploration of unique concepts:

[We’re] really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware. It’s kind of an unleashing of the creative capability of our hardware team that I’m really excited about.

These comments, Spencer’s past interest in handheld gaming, and Microsoft acknowledging “different types of devices” reignite speculation about a potential Xbox handheld. However, Spencer emphasizes the ongoing work required to optimize Windows for a handheld experience.

This holiday season, fans can expect more information about exciting new hardware, potentially including a disc-less (or maybe not) Xbox Series X and a new controller, as previously leaked.

The next generation of gaming promises to be a battleground of innovation, with Sony and Microsoft vying for dominance. With the “largest technical leap” and unique hardware possibilities on the horizon, the Xbox will be a serious contender in the coming years.

