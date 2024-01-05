After copying Snapchat's stories and TikTok's video formats, Pinterest might be Instagram's next target

Instagram is planning to introduce a new feature, which might be called “Public Collections,” allowing users to curate and share themed groups of posts on their profiles. This functionality bears similarities to existing platforms like Pinterest, where visual discovery and content organization are central experiences.

Think of it like Pinterest lite, sprinkled with Instagram’s signature social touch. Users can now group their favorite posts and photos into themed collections, from fashion inspiration to travel dreamscapes, showcased prominently on their profiles.

Both platforms might soon offer users the ability to:

Instagram collections and Pinterest boards allow users to group their favorite posts and images around specific themes or interests.

Public collections and boards expose users to a wider range of content beyond their immediate following, potentially leading to them discovering new creators and ideas.

Both features can foster communities around shared interests, with users engaging in discussions, collaborations, and recommendations within collections and boards.

Whether Instagram’s public collections directly challenge Pinterest’s dominance depends on how users and creators embrace the feature. If integration with existing Instagram profiles proves seamless and engaging, it could attract a wider audience accustomed to the platform’s social aspects.

However, Pinterest’s established community and focus on visual discovery could still hold an edge for users seeking inspiration and niche interests.

