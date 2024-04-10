After AI and cloud investments in 3 European giants, Microsoft moves towards Japan

In the last few months, we’ve seen multiple announcements by Microsoft that it is investing in AI structures in countries. Japan is the latest addition to the list, which already contains countries like Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Microsoft announced a $2.9 billion investment to improve Japan’s AI and cloud computing infrastructure over the next two years. This investment marks the largest Microsoft made in its 46-year history in Japan.

This investment doubles Microsoft’s existing investment in AI and cloud infrastructure across Japan. This translates to providing advanced computing resources with cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) specifically designed to accelerate AI workloads.

Additionally, Microsoft will build on its support for the Generative AI Accelerator Challenge (GENIAC), a program led by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry that enables innovation in generative AI.

Microsoft has also set a target of training 3 million full-time and part-time workers across Japan in AI skills over the next three years. Earlier, Microsoft announced that they aim to equip 2 million AI trainees in India by 2025.

Microsoft will expand its “Code Without Barriers” program to Japan, which offers training for women looking to enter the AI workforce. For advanced professionals, Microsoft will offer specialized courses and reference architectures for AI developers and technology companies.

Microsoft is also establishing its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo. This new lab will work on research areas aligned with Japan’s socioeconomic priorities, including embodied AI and robotics, societal AI and wellbeing, and scientific discovery.

Microsoft will provide research grants totaling $10 million over the next five years to The University of Tokyo and the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Research, a joint initiative between Keio University and Carnegie Mellon University.

Microsoft will collaborate with Japan’s Cabinet Secretariat to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the government, businesses, and society as a whole. This collaboration builds upon Microsoft’s existing services that currently protect thousands of Japanese organizations.

