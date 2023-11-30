Revolutionizing the UK’s future: Microsoft to invest $3.2bn in AI infrastructure

Today, Microsoft announced a major AI infrastructure and skilling investment in the UK. Microsoft has announced a £2.5 billion ($3.2bn) investment to expand its AI data center infrastructure, train one million people in AI skills, and establish strong AI safety and security measures.

Capacity: Microsoft will invest £2.5 billion ($3.2bn) to expand its AI data center infrastructure in the UK. This will include bringing more than 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs to the UK by 2026. The investment includes expanding data center sites in London and Cardiff and potential expansion into northern England.

Capability: Microsoft will train one million people with the skills they need to build and work with AI. This will include expanded training for people looking to start or move into a career in AI. It involves collaboration with prominent UK universities like Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial College, UCL, Bath, and Nottingham.

Security: Microsoft will invest in strong AI safety and security measures. These will cover Microsoft’s infrastructure and support for AI developers and customers deploying and using AI applications.

The company will also integrate responsible AI principles into its Partner Pledge for its 25,000 UK partners and collaborate with the UK Government and AI Safety Institute to continually refine and enhance AI safety practices.

You can read more about it here.