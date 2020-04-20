Affinity now offers 90-day free trial and 50% discount of its Windows apps

Four weeks ago, to support the creative community amid COVID-19 situation around the world, Affinity announced a 90-day free trial of the Mac and Windows versions of the whole Affinity suite. Affinity also reduced the price of all of its apps, including iPad versions, by 50%. Based on the positive feedback from consumers, Affinity is extending this offer until May 20.

Affinity Designer is the fastest, smoothest, most precise vector graphic design software available. Built from the ground up over a five-year period, every feature, tool, panel and function has been developed with the needs of creative professionals at its core. With continuous innovation and development, the result is a ground-breaking application that will revolutionise how you work.

Faster, smoother and more powerful than ever, Affinity Photo continues to push the boundaries for professional photo editing software. With a huge toolset specifically engineered for creative and photography professionals, it has everything you need to edit and retouch images, create full-blown, multi-layered compositions or beautiful raster paintings, and so much more.

