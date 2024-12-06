Adultswim Downloader: 7 Best Tried & Tested Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

These Adultswim downloader apps allow you to save shows from Adult Swim for offline watching.

You won’t be able to stream your favorite TV shows if you’re traveling by air, your mobile internet is slow, or you’re on a camping ground with no WiFi.

For such situations, you’ll need safe software that downloads videos from the Adult Swim TV, website, and YouTube.

Let’s check them out!

Best Adultswim Downloader

I’ve tested the following apps extensively. Upon confirming these tools work exactly as the developers claim, I’ve listed them. You can check out their features, functionalities, and user interface:

YTSaver has been the undisputed leader of online video and music downloading for years now. It lets you save videos for offline watching from more than 10,000 websites, including Adult Swim. There’s an auto downloader that grabs any video link you copy.

Alternatively, you can open the video URL within the built-in browser that guarantees video download if the website opens. It easily integrates with any system-wide VPN software for anonymous browsing, streaming, and downloads from Adult Swim. Its paid subscriptions start from $9.95 monthly and $25.95 yearly.

Pros:

There’s a free trial.

Downloads online clips in only two clicks

Saves playlists from Adult Swim YouTube.

Built-in browser.

Convert videos to formats supported by small devices, like iPod, iPhone, Android, etc.

Extract audio from videos.

Supports all major VPN services.

Cons:

The free trial only allows you to download three videos.

You can’t install the free trial on the same device more than once.

Adult Swim might be blocking YTSaver’s technology and servers in the future since this isn’t an officially supported software.

It doesn’t download all Adult Swim videos and shows.

Another no-brainer is the 4k Downloader. It’s a true minimalistic tool that only consumes 130 MB of memory when running in the background. Therefore, it’s suitable for bulk downloads of shows from almost any website, including Adult Swim, YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitch, etc.

Its Paste Link tool automatically detects when you copy a video URL from a supported website. When you click on the button, it shows video metadata and a download button. Alternatively, you can use the lightweight built-in browser.

The best thing about this tool is you can convert clips to favorite device formats, like Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Its affordable plans start at $15/ year. If you like the app, you can get a lifetime license for a $25 one-time payment for three devices.

Pros:

Clutter-free and lightweight online video downloader.

Easy-to-use user interface, no learning curve even for a first-time user.

Built-in video converter.

Native streaming web browser.

Free trial.

Cons:

The free trial benefits are limited.

You can’t create custom bookmarks in the native browser.

Too many promotional pop-ups, Windows notifications, and random opening of web browsers to the pricing table to push you to buy a license.

Runs in the background when you close it, until you end the process from Windows Task Manager.

TubeRipper is a simple web app that lets you download videos that stream online from most websites. One of the top supported streaming portals is Adult Swim.

There aren’t many UI buttons, so it’s the ultimate user-friendly web app. You need to find a working link to an Adult Swim clip and paste it into the Enter audio/video URL or search phrase field. Furthermore, you can go to the Sites portal to find dedicated apps for other platforms.

However, you might want to use a browser or system-wide VPN service before using TubeRipper. The website doesn’t assume any risk of you downloading copyright-protected content online because it states that it’s just a video downloading tool.

Pros:

No subscription is required, fully free.

Simple user interface.

One-click video download from 250+ sites, like ABCNews, CSpan, YouTube, and more.

Dedicated site-specific links.

Cons:

May fail to download Adult Swim clips.

Goes offline from time to time when streaming providers crack down on TubeRipper.

Needs a VPN in most cases.

Might collect device data for online advertising purposes.

Doesn’t work when you use an ad-blocking browser extension.

GetFLV is an advanced web video downloader with various customizations. It’s perfectly suited for you if you’re an expert in video downloading, editing, a streaming channel owner, and more. Firstly, you can use the Video Browser tool to convert any link into a video you can play without connecting to the internet. When saving many clips, you can use the Batch Downloader tool for efficiency.

You can also use a VPN service with it. Furthermore, it allows you to use custom Proxy IP addresses for videos that won’t download in the normal mode. Moreover, you can convert videos to FLV, emulate the Safari browser to download iPad-specific videos, and create screen recordings. You can get the Pro subscription of GetFLV for $59.95 for one PC or Mac for a year.

Pros:

There’s a free trial for evaluation purposes.

Completely supports the Adult Swim website and YouTube channel.

A lightweight desktop app consuming only 150 MB of memory when idle.

Cons:

The user interface is a bit cluttered and confusing.

You can’t do much using the Video Downloader module.

It always works in the full-screen mode. Doesn’t allow resizing the window size.

Often becomes non-responsive when you try to reduce the window size.

Allavsoft is a great tool to download and convert Adult Swim videos to MP4, AVI, MOV, MPG, etc., in one click. It’s available for both Windows and macOS devices. The best thing is you can create a specific video conversion profile, let’s say for an iPod, and all the future downloads will be automatically optimized for it.

Another cool thing about Allavsoft is the Merge feature. You can join multiple short clips together to create a long one. Often, Adult Swim releases shows in small episodes so this is especially useful. You can get a paid subscription for as low as $19.99 for a month for up to two devices.

Pros:

The free trial allows you to download five videos from Adult Swim.

It consumes a negligible amount of system memory when running.

Download , Convert , and Merge services are all in one app.

, , and services are all in one app. You can screen record for free.

Downloads subtitles when available.

Easy to use and navigate.

Cons:

No built-in web browser.

Doesn’t support custom Proxy IPs.

Extensions are only available for Chrome and Firefox.

A free trial is available only once for one device.

Often needs a VPN connection to work.

StreamFab is a premium Adultswim downloader. It offers a browser-based experience. Basically, it’ll allow you to save almost any Adult Swim clips and TV shows that show up on its YouTube channel or the website.

You can access the web portal in the Home > Search or visit a website field and hit Enter. As the page loads, you can play any video and download it simultaneously.

For the Adult Swim YouTube channel, you can simply use the YouTube module and start saving its content for offline watching. You can get a specific StreamFab downloader for it starting at $12.99 for a month and $39.99 for a lifetime.

Pros:

There’s a free trial that allows up to three free video downloads from Adult Swim.

from Adult Swim. Built-in web browser with the bookmark feature.

StreamFab supports Adul Swim officially and has a direct portal link in the All Supported Sites module.

module. The Live Streaming feature lets you download special releases and events.

Cons:

Too many in-device and in-browser ads and pop-ups.

The free trial is limited and often doesn’t work.

You can activate a free trial once per account per device.

It requires an email address to sign in to the app and activate the free trial.

Not suitable for privacy-concerned users.

Cluttered user interface.

Can consume up to 250 MB of system memory, since it’s a bulky app.

So far, you’ve gone through the best Adultswim downloader options that work for the website or the YouTube channel. However, if you’d like to stream the original TV channel on your smart TV or PC and simultaneously save the shows, you can use Kodi.

You’ll find the official channel in the Video add-ons section. You can go there from Kodi Settings > System > Add-Ons > Install from repository > Kodi add-on repository > Video add-ons.

You also don’t need a third-party screen recorder to record and save. Simply install the PVR add-on and set it up to record the videos you’re streaming.

Pros:

A free solution to stream and download original Adult Swim content.

Fully anonymous.

Kodi is useful for watching free premium TV content from most streaming providers.

Works on smart TVs.

Cons:

This is a manual method of downloading shows from Adult Swim.

There won’t be any download manager interface as you see in online tools.

You might need a system-wide VPN app if Kodi repositories are actively blocked in your country.

How To Download From Adult Swim

Now, let me walk you through the simple steps to quickly download your favorite videos from Adult Swim using YTSaver.

Download and install YTSaver. Run the app from the desktop and click on Trial to continue to the Home screen.

Now, open a video on a web browser by visiting the Adult Swim website. Click on the address bar and press Ctrl + C to copy the URL. As soon as you do this, the YTSaver Autodownloader dialog box will open. Click Download in the bottom right corner.

You should now see its status in the Download > Downloading screen.

Once it’s done, right-click on the downloaded item and select the Open File Video location option. You’ll be taken to the local storage directory where YTSaver saves all your clips.

If the above method doesn’t work, download and run any of the best free VPNs for Windows. Now follow these steps instead:

Copy the Adult Swim show link from its website and go to the Online tab. Click on the Enter Video URL field at the top and paste the copied link.

When the page loads, scroll down a bit to find the video playback frame. Click on the Play button to stream it. The YTSaver Download button will show up.

Click on that to start the download.

Is It Legal to Download From Adult Swim?

No, it’s not legal to download videos from Adult Swim since Warner Bros. owns the copyright. The Terms of Use specifically explain this in the Proprietary Rights section:

“…(all of the foregoing collectively “Materials”) are proprietary information and materials that are owned by Adult Swim, its licensors, and other sources, and are protected by applicable U.S. and international intellectual property and other laws, including but not limited to copyright, trademark and patent laws. No Materials may be copied, reproduced, republished, uploaded, posted, transmitted, distributed, decompiled, reverse engineered, disassembled, or used in any manner, except as expressly permitted by these Terms of Use.“

If you still want to download, use a VPN for anonymity, avoid sharing files publicly, and never host public viewing sessions, as these actions violate copyright laws. Also, do it after assessing the risks of downloading copy-protected content in your country of residence.

Summary

Now you know how to find the best Adultswim downloader that actually works. If you’re going for a third-party app with a subscription, I suggest trying YTSaver’s monthly plan.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to download content from the site online, use TubeRipper with a trusted VPN solution, like IPVanish, Hotspot Shield, Google One VPN, etc.

Finally, if you wish to save Adult Swim videos anonymously, try Kodi, the Adult Swim Kodi add-on, and the PVR add-on.