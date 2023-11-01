Not happy with ads on Netflix? Streaming giant to offer shorter ad package

People threw sticks when news broke out that there will be soon ads on Netflix. Sure, it may only be visible if you opt for the cheapest ad-supported tier, but some just weren’t happy with the decision just like on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

In a recently updated blog post, Netflix’s Amy Reinhard says that the streaming giant is partnering up with Microsoft Advertising to offer more “compelling opportunities for clients.”

Netflix’s ad-supported tier has expanded its ad formats, categories, and targeting options to give advertisers more flexibility and reach. It now offers :10, :20, and :60 second ads and expands its available categories like dating, etc.

However, the company also promises that you’ll soon be able to download the series or movies that you want to watch even if you’re on the cheapest tier. It will offer 1080p video quality and two concurrent streams.

The experience is now available in several countries, including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Will HBO Max and Amazon Prime follow the suit? Who knows, but until then, Netflix seems to be in the leading pack when it comes to offering the best option for ad-supported tires in streaming services.