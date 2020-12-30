At the start of December Adobe released their final update for Adobe Flash on Windows 10.

The description of the update noted:

Update December 8, 2020

“Today is the final release of Flash Player for all regions outside mainland China. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created Flash Player content over the past two decades. We’re proud We hope that Flash has played a critical role in the creation of animation, interactivity, audio and video web content and we look forward to helping shape the next era of digital experiences.

Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020, and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player starting January 12, 2021; Adobe strongly recommends that all users uninstall Flash Player immediately to protect their systems.

Some users may still see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system. For more details and links to instructions for users who wish to manually uninstall Flash Player, please visit our General Information About Flash Player EOL page . “

That pop-up has now started showing up on Windows 10 PCs with the following message:

Thank you for using Adobe Flash Player. Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020. To help secure your system, Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021. Please see the Adobe Flash Player EOL General Information page for more details. Adobe strongly recommends immediately removing Flash Player from your system by clicking the Uninstall button below.

Microsoft is already in the process of releasing a cumulative update to remove Flash from Windows 10 installations, and Flash Player itself will stop working by the 12th January 2021.

Given the high risk of malware exploiting un-updated flash players in the future, it seems prudent to follow Adobe’s advice and send Flash to the great hard drive in the sky.

Do any of our readers shed a tear for the format? Let us know below.

via ghacks