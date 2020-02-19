Adobe celebrates Photoshop’s 30th birthday with several new features

Adobe is today celebrating the 30th birthday of Photoshop, the world’s most popular photo editing tool, with several new features for Photoshop on the desktop and on the iPad. Photoshop for the iPad is getting a major update with the addition of the Object Selection tool, Type settings and more.

The new Object Selection tool gives you more control over the selection process on more complex images. For example, if you have images with multiple objects, you can draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the object, and the Object Selection tool will automatically find and select the primary objects inside the selected region.

For Photoshop on Windows, this new update brings content-Aware fill workspace improvements. You can now make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace. Adobe has also improved the output quality and performance of Lens Blur. For Photoshop on Mac, Adobe has added new dark mode. Photoshop for Windows and Mac also come with some key performance improvements with a more buttery and seamless mousing experience.

Clicking interactions like panning and zooming will feel smoother and more responsive. You’ll notice the biggest boosts on larger documents and when using the hand tool to zip around the canvas.

