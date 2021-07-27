AdDuplex has released the numbers for July 2021, giving us an insight into the market share of different Windows OS versions. According to the stats, the Windows 11 update claims nearly one percent of the Windows OS market share. Windows 10 October 2020 Update(20H2) is the most popular version of the OS with a market share of 36.3 percent.

Coming at the second position is the Windows 10 May 2020 update with a 24.6% market share. The May 2020 update is followed by Windows 10 N19U that claims a market share of 5.4%. Windows 10 O18U, on the other hand, now claims a decent 3.8% share. Windows 10 May 2019 Update has dropped down to 2.3%, and 0.2% of users are running Windows 10 Insider builds.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 80,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it doesn’t paint the whole picture.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section and let us know whether you installed Windows 11 on your PC.