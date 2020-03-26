AdDuplex has released the numbers for March 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the market share of Windows 10 v1909 is gradually increasing and has now reached 28%.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) usage share now stands at 50.7%. While this is good news for Microsoft, it has dropped around 2%. This could be because of the release of Windows 10 v1909 which now holds 28.2% of the market share. Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 v1909 to everyone which explains the increase of the market share. Sitting right next to November 2019 update is Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) with 11.4% share. On the other hand, the usage share of Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) has increased significantly, to 5.5% from 4.9% back in February 2020.

AdDuplex also noted that the share of almost all the versions of Windows 10 have shot up, probably “due to the fact that people in self-isolation are using unusual PCs that weren’t kept up to date.”

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on more than 100,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it never paints the whole picture.