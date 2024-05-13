Microsoft announces System Center 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Back in 2008, Microsoft first released System Center as a solution that simplifies datacenter management across IT environments. In April 2022, Microsoft announced the current version of System Center 2022, which included several products like System Center Operations Manager (SCOM), Virtual Machine Manager (VMM), System Center Orchestrator (SCORCH), Service Manager (SM), and Data Protection Manager (DPM). Today, Microsoft announced System Center 2025, the upcoming release in Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC). The System Center 2025 will hit general availability in the fall of 2024. As you expect, Microsoft will also release an updated version of System Center products including VMM, DPM, SCOM, SM & SCO by Q4CY2024.

The System Center 2025 will include following improvements:

Support for the latest Windows Server version right from Day 0.

Support for management & monitoring of Azure Stack HCI 23H2 clusters with VMM & SCOM 2025.

The support for latest versions of Linux distros will be available with the General Availability of SCVMM 2025.

System Center 2024 will integrate seamlessly with SharePoint Subscription Edition and provides virtual TPM (vTPM) support for VMware.

Significantly reduced the number of scenarios which uses CredSSP and NTLM as the authentication mechanism.

All VMs created through VMM will default to Generation 2 which provides faster and secure booting.

Support of Transport Layer Security (TLS) version 1.3.

DPM 2025 will have the capability to securely store passphrase in Azure Key Vault, significantly increasing data security by leveraging Azure’s robust cloud infrastructure.

Support for OLEDB 19.

Latest Arc enabled capabilities of Windows Server 2025 like Hotpatching for Arc-enabled SCVMM VMs will be supported from Day 0

Azure Profiles feature of VMM and System Center Service Provider Foundation (SPF) will be discontinued as these capabilities are now being built into Arc-enabled VMM.

To try out System Center 2025 preview, you can sign-up here.