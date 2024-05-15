Latest Microsoft Mesh update brings professional wardrobe styles for Avatars and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Last night, Microsoft released a new update for Microsoft Mesh with some new features. This Version 5.2405.0 update for Mesh brings professional wardrobe styles for Avatars, Action groups in the event or template customization flow and more. You can read more about the new features below.

Avatars:

Avatars are getting more professional wardrobe styles. Using the Avatar builder, you can now customize the avatars to see all the new and updated wardrobe styles. These updated wardrobes will be available in Microsoft Teams on Windows PC and Mac, and Microsoft Mesh on Quest.

Action Groups:

Iin the event or template customization flow, using the new Action Groups feature, organizer can simultaneously control multiple objects in a event with the the control panel to dynamically change the environment to suit their event needs. For example, they can display several images and play a video with the just a button.

Other features and improvements: