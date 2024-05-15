Latest Microsoft Mesh update brings professional wardrobe styles for Avatars and more
- More professional wardrobe styles are now available in Microsoft Teams Avatar builder.
Last night, Microsoft released a new update for Microsoft Mesh with some new features. This Version 5.2405.0 update for Mesh brings professional wardrobe styles for Avatars, Action groups in the event or template customization flow and more. You can read more about the new features below.
Avatars:
Avatars are getting more professional wardrobe styles. Using the Avatar builder, you can now customize the avatars to see all the new and updated wardrobe styles. These updated wardrobes will be available in Microsoft Teams on Windows PC and Mac, and Microsoft Mesh on Quest.
Action Groups:
Iin the event or template customization flow, using the new Action Groups feature, organizer can simultaneously control multiple objects in a event with the the control panel to dynamically change the environment to suit their event needs. For example, they can display several images and play a video with the just a button.
Other features and improvements:
- As an Event host, you can now see your own ScreenShare when sharing your screen in Mesh. Before this update, event hosts were unable to see their own screen on ScreenShare objects, limiting the usability and deteriorating the screen sharing experience for hosts. This update should resolve some of these usability issues and enhance the sharing experience for hosts.
- As an Event host, when using PowerPoint for a presentation that’s displayed on a ScreenShare object, you can now use Powerpoint Slideshow to present content. Alike Microsoft Teams, Mesh will now display the presenter view of a PowerPoint presentation.
- Search and filter for content in the Editor and Control panel to search for objects or controls in a Customization session for an environment or template.