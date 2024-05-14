OpenAI's GPT-4o model now available in Azure OpenAI Service

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Yesterday, OpenAI launched its flagship frontier model, the GPT-4o. The new GPT-4o model is 2x faster, 50% cheaper ($7 for million tokens) and comes with support up to 10 million tokens per minute. The model has 128K context and an October 2023 knowledge cutoff. Microsoft has announced that GPT-4o model is now available in preview via Azure OpenAI Service.

This new model seamlessly combines text, images, and audio to offer a richer, more engaging user experience. The initial release of the model only supports text and images. In the future, it will add support for audio and video.

Azure OpenAI Service users can try out GPT-4o’s capabilities through a preview playground in Azure OpenAI Studio starting now in two regions in the US.

Microsoft will share more about GPT-4o and other Azure AI updates at Microsoft Build 2024 conference that is happening later this month.

You can learn more about GPT-4o’s performance here.