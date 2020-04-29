AdDuplex has released the numbers for April 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the market share of Windows 10 v1909 is gradually increasing and has now reached 33.4%.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) usage share now stands at 49.2%. While this is good news for Microsoft, it has dropped around 2%. This could be because of the release of Windows 10 v1909 which now holds 33.4% of the market share. Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 v1909 to everyone which explains the increase of the market share. Sitting right next to November 2019 update is Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) with 9.3% share. On the other hand, the usage share of Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) has dropped to 4.2% from 5.9% back in March 2020.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on more than 100,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it never paints the whole picture.